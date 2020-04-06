Ban Tablighi Jamaat, its Markaz: VHP

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday called for a ban on the Tablighi Jamaat and its Nizamuddin Markaz which has emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot in the country.

"The whole of India is in serious crisis today due to the countrywide criminal misdeeds of the Tablighi Jamaat and its Nizamuddin Markaz. It is a nursery and nourisher of Islamic radicalism and terror and the Vishva Hindu Parishad has called for a complete ban on it," the VHP said in a statement.

Blaming the Tablighi Jamaat for a "terrible corona explosion", party's Central Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain said the financial sources of the Tablighi Jamaat, that is endangering the lives of all Indians, should be found out and their bank accounts, offices and activities stopped at once.

"After the hard work and achievements of the 8-day pan-India lockdown, the whole country was taking a sigh of relief. The growth rate of corona victims was just 2.8 per cent. Just then, on March 30, a terrible corona explosion took place in the Nizamuddin Markaz," he said.

Jain said that instead of being ashamed of this heinous crime, the clerics chased and beat up policemen and health workers in many cities, towns and settlements in the country.

"In the quarantine centre at Narela, even army doctors and soldiers had to be called in. Not only in Nizamuddin, but the clerics across the country delivered speeches to inflame the Muslim community," he said.

He alleged that the entire country is "stunned and disgusted with this inhuman behavior of the Tablighis" and the radicals indoctrinated by them.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana. (ANI)

