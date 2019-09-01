Bandaru Dattatreya speaking to ANI in Hyderabad on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Bandaru Dattatreya appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 12:48 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): The Central government on Sunday was appointed Bandaru Dattatreya as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.
"I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for showing confidence in me and giving this responsibility. I will do my work as per the constitution," he told ANI.
Dattatreya has replaced Kalraj Mishra, who has now been appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan.
The above appointments will, however, take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, stated a communique from the President Ram Nath Kovind.
The 72-year-old BJP leader from Hyderabad has served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for five terms. He has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since 1965.
Dattatreya joined the BJP in 1980 and held various positions before being elected to the Lok Sabha in 1991 for the first time. He was again elected to the Lower House in 1998 and 1999.
The leader was appointed as the national Vice-President of the party in 2013.
In May 2014, he was elected to the Secunderabad Constituency seat and even bagged it for the fifth time when the BJP came back to power in May earlier this year. (ANI)

