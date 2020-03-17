Banihal to Katra railway link to be completed by 2022: Goyal in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced that Banihal to Katra railway link in Jammu and Kashmir will be completed by 2022.

"Before the 75th Independence day of India, Banihal to Katra link will be completed and India will be connected from Kanyakumari to Baramulla through rail," Goyal said in the Rajya Sabha.

The Katra-Banihal railway track is a 111-km long stretch which would link Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country by train. (ANI)

