Banrjee hits out at Centre, accuses it of maligning WB govt's image

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday while addressing the State Assembly said that central government is maligning the image of West Bengal government.

The chief minister also alleged that the BJP-led Centre discriminates betwenn people on the basis of their religion.

"On 28th June, GOI (Government of India) asked us whether Madrasas are terror camps. We replied that such questions don't arise. How can they ignore our version and include their version? I am sorry to say that the ruling party at the Centre, BJP is maligning the state government. This is maligning an entire community," said the TMC supremo in State Assembly.

"Based on religion, one cannot term someone as a terrorist. A terrorist doesn't have any religion. If any such incidents occur, Centre is there to highlight it. This is unfair, based on religion people are being discriminated," she added.

TMC supremo further said that there is no freedom of the press in the country and her party is planning to bring a bill to protect media persons.

"Secrecy is maintained between the state government and the Central government. But, we have been misquoted hence, we are submitting our reply in the house so that people know what we had said in our reply," Banerjee said.

This comes days after Union Home Ministry on July 2, said that banned terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh is using some Madrasas in Burdwan and Murshidabad district of West Bengal for radicalization and recruitment activities.

Speaking on Bangla name change, she said, "From 2003 to 2019 we have tried this name change. The resolution was passed in the assembly. Whatever clarification was required from us, we clarified. Still, they have not cleared this."

"Bangla language is fifth largest spoken language in the world. For the record, I want to place my letter that I had written to the PM in the house. BJP leaders are saying, we will not let this happen. We are an elected government, they cannot say this."

Meanwhile, the TMC leader also announced an increase in the daily allowance of MLAs from Rs.1,000 to Rs.2,000. The daily allowance of ministers has been increased from Rs.2,000 to Rs.3,000.(ANI)

