Bar Association president, other office bearers join AAP ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly polls in the national capital, over dozens of office bearers of Delhi Bar Association joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday in the presence of party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and national secretary Pankaj Gupta.

Singh extended a warm welcome to all of them and said: "Just as the lawyers remain committed to work for upholding the laws, their association with the party will not just strengthen the party on the ground but for party's legal challenges as well."

Along with the office-bearers, hundreds of lawyers practising across Delhi also took membership of the party.

Bar Association President Sanjiv Nasiyar said, "The main reason behind joining the party is the work that has been done by Arvind Kejriwal for people of all strata of society, who have benefited from all schemes of the Delhi government."

He said Kejriwal found solutions to problems of every person who approaches him.

Citing recent violence between Delhi police and lawyers, Nasiyar said: "The entire country witnessed how police acted violently against the lawyers, innocent women lawyers were lathi-charged and some lawyers were also shot. It is deeply disappointing that let alone demand enquiry, no minister from the Central government even criticised the incident."

"But at that time, it was only Kejriwal and AAP withstood with us. That is what strengthened our belief that only AAP cares about the rights of people," he added.

He said that the association had extended support to AAP in 2015 and helped it win a landslide mandate. Similarly, this time also they will stand firmly with AAP. (ANI)

