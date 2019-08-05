Bar Council congratulates Modi, Shah on decision to scrap Article 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Bar Council of India on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution.

"The Bar Council of India, the Statutory body representing the entire legal fraternity in India wholeheartedly congratulates the Union Government on the historic and landmark decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution of India," Chairman of the Bar Council, Manan Kumar Mishra, said in a statement.

Mishra added that this decision will be remembered in the times to come, and has repaid the 'debt' of people who had given up their lives fighting for Kashmir.

"The nation will remember Narendra Modiji and Amit Shahji for all times to come. The debt of our forefathers and leaders and the common man who had lost their lives fighting for this cause has been repaid today," he said.

"This step could have been taken only by a bold, magnetic, daring, and unparalleled leader like Modiji being ably supported by other dynamic leaders like our Home Minister Amit Shahji. This step is a clear proof of the wisdom, foresightedness, dynamism, and courage of our Prime Minister," he added.

The Centre today scrapped Article 370 and Article 35 (A) of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bars people from the rest of India from buying land in the state.

Shortly after Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately.

The order will supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time. (ANI)

