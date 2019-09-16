Barabanki: Yogi Adityanath lays foundation of projects worth Rs 71 crore

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth approximately Rs 71 crore at an event here.

"I welcome you all to the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of projects worth Rs 71.26 crore here. It is only development which can bring in an era of prosperity in the region. There used to be such programmes earlier too but they failed to benefit the needy," Yogi said addressing a rally here.

In his speech, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for changing the political agenda of the nation and added that he had put an end to terrorism as well.

"It is only because of Prime Minister Modiji and his commitment to work that the political agenda of the nation has changed to development. The strong actions of the Prime Minister have put the final nail in the coffin of terrorism and its breeders," Adityanath said.

He also praised the Centre for revoking the provisions of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and termed it an act which, "fulfilled the dreams of great men like Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Bhimrao Ambedkar and Sardar Patel among others".

Apart from Barabanki, Adityanath also visited Mau and Kanpur as a part of his three-district visit today.

The Chief Minister's tour is being seen as a preparation for the by-elections for 13 Assembly seats which are lying vacant in the state.

Out of the 13, 11 were vacated because the lawmakers were elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2019 general elections. (ANI)