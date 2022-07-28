Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI): Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". The announcement was made by Bommai during a press conference on Wednesday night.

An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chief Minister assured that justice will be served to the family of the victim and those who perpetrated the heinous act will not be spared.

"We will not rest till the culprits who perpetrated the heinous act in Mangaluru, that provokes social unrest and discord, are crushed," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons in the backdrop of the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettar, Bommai said, "Praveen was killed in Mangaluru on Tuesday. Orders have been issued for stringent action against the culprits. Karnataka police officers are in constant touch with their Kerala counterparts to nab the killers. Mangaluru Superintendent of Police has spoken to Kasaragod Superintendent of Police. Our Director General of Police has also taken up the issue with Kerala Director General of Police."



"Teams have been formed and operations have been launched to nab the killers. The culprits would be nabbed soon and severely punished," he added.

"Stringent action would be taken as we did in similar cases that happened in Mangaluru, DG Halli and Shivamogga. The outfits and forces behind these cases would be crushed," Bommai said and appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony. He also requested the people not to desist from issuing provocative statements and cooperate in investigations.

Replying to a question on the possibility of handing over the investigation to NIA, Bommai said, "We will not hesitate to hand it over to NIA if such a necessity arises."

Notably, on Tuesday night, Praveen Nettar, a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in Dakshin Kannada district of the state. Nettar was killed in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three bike-borne people.



When the BJP Yuva Morcha leader was murdered, he was heading toward his home. Tension prevailed in several parts of Dakshin Kannada district after the murder. Protests also erupted over the murder in several parts of the districts. (ANI)

