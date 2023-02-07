"Baseless" allegations, Congress based on twin pillar of "deal and commission": Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday condemned the allegations levelled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the government during the Lok Sabha session, calling them "baseless".

This becomes in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi attacking industrialist Gautam Adani alleging he helped Prime Minister Narendra Modi to construct the idea of a "resurgent Gujarat".

"We condemn the baseless allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi against our government while speaking in Parliament today," said Prasad.

Taking a dig at Congress he said that the party is based on the twin pillars of "deal and commission".

"The whole ecosystem of Congress is based on twin pillar of deal and commission," he said.

Prasad said that the Congress had been involved in "big scams" that tarnished the country's image.

Citing the various scams he said that the National Herald case, the AgustaWestland scam, Rajiv Gandhi Trust and various others were done during the Congress rule.

"I need to remind him, that he, his mother and his brother-in-law are on bail. I want to ask him what are National Herald and AgustaWestland scandals," said Prasad.



Mentioning the Bikaner land scam in which Robert Vadra's company is accused, Prasad said that Rahul Gandhi needs to revive his memory of corruption before accusing others.

In February 2109, the Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth Rs 4.62 crore of Robert Vadra's company Sky Light Hospitality (P) Ltd (Now LLP) and others in the Kolayat (Bikaner) land scam case.

A money laundering case was registered by the ED in September 2015, claiming that Skylight Hospitality had acquired land in Kolayat village of Bikaner, which was meant for the rehabilitation of poor villagers.

"Rahul Gandhi should raise questions at his brother-in-law Robert Vadra for the scam and ask from where he received the amount," said Prasad.

Prasad also said that Rahul Gandhi in Parliament did not authenticate his allegations nor did he submit any proof.

Rahul Gandhi in his address said that during his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, he talked to people of different age groups and people all across take the name of 'Adani'.

"From Tamil Nadu, Kerala to Himachal Pradesh we have been listening to one name everywhere 'Adani'. All across the country, it is just 'Adani, Adani, Adani'...people used to ask me that if Adani enters any business, it never fails," he said adding that the youth have asked him how has Adani's net worth risen multiple times.

"The youth has asked us that Adani who is now in eight to ten sectors, how is it that his net worth has risen from USD 8 billion in 2014 to USD 140 billion in 2022. It was only Adani who talked about bringing the apples of Kashmir and Himachal to the ports, airports, and even the roads we are walking on," he added.

Gandhi further alleged that the Modi government changed the rules which allowed only previously experienced firms to be involved in airport development. (ANI)

