Bashistha Narain Singh elected as JD-U Bihar President

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Rajya Sabha member Bashistha Narain Singh on Friday was on Thursday elected unopposed as President of the state unit of Bihar Janta Dal-United (JD-U).

The announcement in this regard was done at a meeting of the state council of JD-U here in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking after his election, Singh told party workers that they should forget about everything and focus on the state assembly elections in 2020.

Besides the Chief Minister, JDU national Secretary R C P Singh and other leaders of the party were present at the meeting. (ANI)

