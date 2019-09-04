Batala firecracker factory explosion: Rahul expresses condolences to deceased families

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed condolences to families of 19 workers who died in the explosion at a firecracker factory in Punjab's Batala.

"I am hurt by the death of many people in the explosion in the firecracker factory in Batala, Punjab. I express my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. I wish the speedy recovery of injured," he tweeted.

At least, 19 people have lost their lives while 20 others have suffered injuries in the fire which occurred at a crackers factory in Batala here on Wednesday.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deepak Bhatia said: "19 casualties have been confirmed, while 20 people were injured in the incident, who are being treated in the civil hospital in Batala."

"Seven people have been referred to a hospital in Amritsar. There is a possibility that a few other people are still trapped. We will also investigate the factory's license," he said. (ANI)

