Battle of legacy: Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu sans Jayalalitha, Karunanidhi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 5 (ANI): The poll campaign in Tamil Nadu has come to an end but despite busy canvassing and campaigning by top leaders from all political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, something seems amiss in these elections.

The state, which witnessed the fiercest electoral battles between M Karunanidhi of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and J Jayalalitha of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for over three decades, now is going to Assembly polls on April 6 for the first time without the two stalwarts of Dravidian politics.

Jayalalitha died following a cardiac arrest in 2016 and her political rival Karunanidhi passed away in 2018 after prolonged age-related illnesses. In 2019, Tamil Nadu witnessed the Lok Sabha elections in which the DMK-led front had won 37 of the 39 parliamentary seats.

The AIADMK leader had also acted in over 140 movies and was a successful actress of her time. Jayalalitha, or "Amma (mother)", as her supporters call her, joined active politics in 1981 while Karunanidhi entered the state assembly in 1957 and became the chief minister in 1969 after then chief minister and DMK leader CN Annadurai's death.

Jayalalitha became the chief minister six times between 1991 and 2016 albeit with interruptions due to the disproportionate assets case. Whereas, Karunanidhi held the coveted post four times until 2011.

Among the reasons why she inspired a cult following is the launch of various schemes including low-cost canteen, mineral water, pharmacies, free laptops, seeds (for farmers), and gold for marriages, under brand 'Amma' by the AIADMK veteran to safeguard the poor from high prices of necessary articles. She also attracted huge investments in the state.

After 'Amma', AIADMK is now being led by EPS and OPS while Stalin has taken over the reins of the party following Karunanidhi's demise.

Despite the absence of two stalwarts, their photos were seen in posters and roadshows of both AIADMK and DMK during the campaigns.

Both parties have promised a fast-tracked probe into Jayalalitha's death if voted to power in the coming Tamil Nadu elections.

Stalin had dismissed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's allegations that he is responsible for the death of former chief minister Jayalalithaa and dared Palaniswami to lodge a case against him as he is ready to face it legally.

Speaking during an election rally in Tiruvannamalai on March 22, Palaniswami said that Stalin's father late Karunanidhi did not believe him, then how will people of the state trust him.

KP Ramalingam, who switched from DMK to BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, lashed out at Stalin and said he has some doubts regarding the death of Karunanidhi.

After an intense poll campaign in Tamil Nadu Assembly, the ball will soon be in voters' court to decide whether Edappadi K Palaniswami will continue as Chief Minister or MK Stalin will emerge as the winner in the contest for the coveted post.

Tamil Nadu is witnessing a fierce battle between arch-rivals All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). MK Stalin-led DMK, which is out of power since 2011 in the state, is in a head-to-head battle with ruling party AIADMK in nearly 130 constituencies.

The AIADMK launched scathing attacks against the DMK for practising dynastic politics and promised development. On the other side, Stalin has called the AIADMK government a slave to the BJP and alleged corruption during its tenure.

Stalin had alleged that the AIADMK government had taken Tamil Nadu back 50 years.

In Tamil Nadu, the people have traditionally seen the DMK and the AIADMK hold power alternately since 1967. However, AIADMK emerged victorious in the last two Assembly elections.

Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). PMK and BJP are contesting in 23 and 20 constituencies respectively in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly while the AIADMK has fielded its candidates for the rest of the seats.

While the MK Stalin-led DMK has allotted 25 seats to its Congress party, and six each for CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

Candidates of MDMK, Tamilaga Vazhurimai Katchi, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, Forward Bloc, Makkal Viduthalai Katchi and one of the two candidates of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi will contest on the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol.

Besides AIADMK and DMK, actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and the alliance between TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are promising to give the third alternative in the state.

The high-octane poll campaign for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, being held in a single phase on April 6, came to an end at 7 pm on Sunday.

Polling across 234 Assembly constituencies in 38 districts of Tamil Nadu will begin at 7 am on Tuesday. A total of 3,998 candidates are in the poll fray. In view of COVID-19, the number of polling stations has been increased to 88,937. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.

According to the Election Commission, as per the final electoral rolls of Special Summary Revision, 2021, the total electorate in Tamil Nadu is 6,26,74,446 including 3,08,38,473 males, 3,18,28,727 females and 7,246 third gender. (ANI)