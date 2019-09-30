BDC polls in J-K a travesty of democracy: CPI-M

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) said on Monday that announcement of Block Development Council polls in Jammu and Kashmir on October 24 was "a travesty of democracy" and "will be nothing but a sham".

In a statement, CPI-M said it is an attempt to portray to the world that "normalcy" prevails "when in fact for the last two months there has been an unprecedented clampdown on communications, movement of citizens and continued incarceration of political leaders and activists"."The elections to the BDCs in such a situation will be nothing but a sham," it said.

The party said that electoral college for the BDC elections comprises of panches and sarpanches but "over 61 per cent of their seats were lying vacant, mainly in the 138 blocks in the valley owing to peoples non-participation in the elections" which were held in December 2018.

The party said it is self-evident that before holding BDC polls, the state election commission must hold elections to fill these vacant posts.

The party said Home Minister Amit Shah has said that there are no restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir but only in the mind of those who oppose the government.

It said the government should answer why internet connections have not been restored and why leaders were still in jail.

"These are not just restrictions but a continuing assault on democracy," the party said and accused Shah of

"misleading through untruths".

"The CPI(M) reiterates its demand for restoration of normalcy, release of all political leaders and activists and elections be held after the right to political activity is restored," the party said

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar on Sunday that BDC elections will be held in 310 blocks on October 24 and the counting of votes will take place the same day. (ANI)





