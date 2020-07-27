Be determined to get back to power in Maharashtra on your own strength: Nadda at BJP working committee meet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): BJP president J P Nadda on Monday appealed to party workers to be committed to ensuring that the BJP comes to power in Maharashtra on its own strength. Nadda was speaking at the state BJP working committee meeting.

According to a statement from the BJP, the meeting was held through virtual media was attended by state BJP president Chandrakant Dada Patil, former chief minister and leader of opposition in legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, national joint organisational secretary V Satish as well as all the prominent office bearers of the state were present.

Nadda said that the situation created by the coronavirus pandemic has been handled very efficiently by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The decision to impose a lockdown in time averted a major loss of life. The number of victims in the United States and Europe, which are highly advanced in terms of medical facilities, rose sharply as the decision to lockdown was not taken in those countries in time.

The Modi government announced a package of Rs 20,00,000 crore to support the troubled economy. The package has benefited many sections of society. Party workers should strive to extend the benefits of the package to various sectors like industry and agriculture as well as effectively communicate the central government's performance to the common man, Nadda said.

The BJP president said that the state government has completely failed to cope with the situation created by the coronavirus. The party workers should highlight these failures of the state government effectively before the people. In the future, the workers should be active in solving the problems of the common man. He also appealed to the workers to resolve to work to ensure the party comes back to power on its own strength in the future.

Nadda also appreciated the services rendered by the party workers during the lockdown period. (ANI)

