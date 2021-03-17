Be it CPM or TMC govt, poverty and unemployment rampant in West Bengal: Rajnath Singh

West Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], March 16 (ANI): Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Tuesday slammed the ruling governments in West Bengal in the past and at present, stating they are responsible for destroying the state.

"Post-independence, the kind of development that should have been done in West Bengal, has not been done. Ruling governments destroyed the state. Be it CPM or TMC, poverty and unemployment are rampant in the state," Singh said during a public rally in West Midnapore.

"I want to assure the people that the day we form the government, we will prevent attacks against everyone, be it BJP, TMC or CPM. There won't be any discrimination. Strict action will be taken against those propagating violence," the BJP leader said.

"Whenever Sourav Ganguly crossed the crease, it was sure that he would hit a six. Likewise, with your support in Lok Sabha, we have crossed the crease and surely we will hit a six in Assembly polls and form BJP government here," he added.

Earlier in the day, Singh had said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her desperation to win the upcoming Assembly elections in the state is blaming the BJP for her leg injury.

"No one levelled allegations except Mamata didi. The reports of probe agencies and observers state that the accident occurred due to security lapses," he said.

"But it's a result of her desperation that she is accusing BJP for her injury. I hope she recovers soon," Singh added.

The minister said BJP will form the government in West Bengal with a clear majority.

"The numbers in 2019 Lok Sabha polls is an indication of the change that is going to happen in Bengal with the upcoming state Legislative Assembly election," Singh said. (ANI)