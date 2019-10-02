Beant Singh's family to move SC against commutation of Rajoana's death sentence

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The family of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh will move to Supreme Court to challenge the centre's decision to commute Balwant Singh Rajoana's death sentence into life imprisonment.

"We will move Supreme Court against commuting of the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana," said Gurkirat Singh Kotli, MLA from Khanna and the grandson of Beant Singh.

Rajoana is a convict in Beant Singh's assassination case.

On Sunday, the Union Home Ministry had approved the commutation of Rajaona's death sentence to life imprisonment as a humanitarian gesture on the 550th Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

On August 31, 1995, 17 people, including the then chief minister Beant Singh, were killed in an explosion outside the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh. (ANI)

