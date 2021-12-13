Before alluring Goan women, Mamata should start providing Rs 5000 to Bengal's women: Adhir Chowdhury

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Criticising Trinamool Congress' poll promise to provide monthly income support to women in Goa, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to provide Rs 5000 to the women in the state before "alluring" Goan women.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) has entered the electoral politics of Goa after state former chief minister Luizinho Faleiro joined the party. Several leaders from different parties in the state also joined the TMC. In the run-up to Goa Assembly polls next year, TMC announced monthly income support of Rs 5,000 per month to women if the party forms government in the state.

In a series of tweets, Chowdhary, said, "Mamata Banerjee is offering Rs 5000 to each and every poor woman of Goa with an eye on impending assembly election. Rahul Gandhi Ji for long has been pleading for minimum income support to each and every poor family in this country."

He added that the state government of West Bengal has started providing Rs 500,1000 for the women in Bengal and that is also in a "roll-off roll on" mode. "Before alluring the Goan women, Bengal CM should start providing Rs 5000 to the Bengal's women. What is sauce for the goose should also be sauce for the gander. "



Chowdhury further raised concerns on the migrant issues and said, "Bengal is sitting on debt bomb. You will find thousands of migrant workers from Bengal are engaged in menial jobs in Goa, but no Goan will be found in Bengal doing any such job."

"Dear Goanese people, do not let yourselves be deceived by those TMC party's tricksters. Bengal is a laggard state, not an Eldorado," he further added.

Taking to Twitter, Lok Sabha MP and TMC's Goa in charge Mahua Moitra said, "AITC delighted to announce the #GrihaLaxmiCard, our solemn promise to financially empower the women of every Goan household. Under this, an assured monthly income support of Rs5,000/month (Rs60,000 yearly) will be provided to every family in Goa."

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee is on a three-day visit to the poll-bound Goa where she chaired a meeting with the leaders of the TMC's Goa unit.

Goa is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls in early 2022. (ANI)

