Bhagat Singh Koshyari (File Photo)
Bhagat Singh Koshyari (File Photo)

Before assuming charge as Maharashtra Governor, Koshyari resigns from BJP

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:18 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday resigned from the primary membership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Koshiyari's resignation from the party comes ahead of him taking charge as the Governor of Maharashtra.
Koshiyari who has also served as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand in past was appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra on Sunday.
The appointment will take effect from the date he will assume the charge of the office. Koshyari will replace C Vidyasagar Rao as Maharashtra Governor.
In past, Koshyari has also served as the national vice president of BJP and party's first state president for Uttarakhand.
Koshyari was a Member of Parliament (MP) in Rajya Sabha from 2008 to 2014 from Uttarakhand and in the 16th Lok Sabha from Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar constituency, earning him the distinction of being elected in both houses of state legislative assembly and both houses of national parliament respectively. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:39 IST

Rebel AAP MLA Alka Lamba meets Sonia Gandhi ahead of Delhi assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Rebel AAP Alka Lamba on Tuesday met Congress interim president and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her official residence in the national capital ahead of Delhi elections which are slated to be held in early 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:38 IST

New Zealand opposition leader meets JP Nadda, discusses bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): New Zealand's Leader of Opposition, Simon Bridges, on Tuesday met BJP's National Working President, JP Nadda, at the party office here and held a discussion on intensifying bilateral relations between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:31 IST

Uttarakhand HC grants bail to Social Welfare Department official...

Nainital (Uttrakhand) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday granted bail to joint director of tribal welfare Anurag Shankhdhar, who was arrested two months ago over his alleged involvement in the Social Welfare Department scholarship scam case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:26 IST

Rajasthan: Brave heart Army Jawan Hemraj Jat cremated with full...

Kishangarh (Rajasthan) [India] Sept 3 (ANI): Last rites of Army jawan Hemraj Jat who lost his life following unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district were performed with full state honour here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:24 IST

Great day for US-India defence ties: US Navy official on Apache...

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A senior US Navy official termed the induction of American-made Apache choppers into the Indian Air Force as a great day for defence ties of the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:13 IST

Ahead of Bihar polls, JDU, RJD lock horns in poster war

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal - two prominent parties in Bihar politics - got involved in a new poster war on Tuesday ahead of the Assembly elections in the state slated for next year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:11 IST

Will give more teeth to the force: IAF officers hail induction...

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Indian Air Force officials on Tuesday expressed happiness over the induction of Apache choppers into the force, saying that it will boost their operational capability.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:09 IST

Chhattisgarh: BJP candidate Ojasvi Mandavi files nomination for...

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Ojasvi Mandavi, the wife of BJP leader Bheema Mandavi who lost his life in a Naxal attack, has filed the first part of her nomination as a BJP candidate for the upcoming by-election in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:07 IST

Mothers, babies sleep on floor at Safdarjung Hospital;...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3, (ANI): From doubling and tripling of patients on a single bed at the maternity ward of one of the centre's biggest medical facility - Safdurjung Hospital - authorities seem to have turned a blind eye as mothers are seen lying on the floor with their newborns.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:51 IST

J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:47 IST

BJP, Oppn parties back Jaishankar's statement on Pakistan PM's...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The BJP on Tuesday seconded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's take on Pakistan call for dialogue and said that there is no scope of initiating talks with Pakistan until it stops sponsoring terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:26 IST

West Bengal: Police seizes 23 kg marijuana, 2 held

New Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): As much as 23 kgs of Marijuana were seized and two drug peddlers were nabbed by New Jalpaiguri Police here on Monday.

Read More
iocl