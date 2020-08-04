Beginning of Ram temple construction result of around 500 years-long struggle of 'Rambhakts': Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Madhya Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that that lakhs of Lord Ram's devotees struggled for around 500 years and due to their sacrifice the construction of the temple will finally begin at the God's birthplace in Ayodhya.

Chouhan's remarks came at a state cabinet meeting held via video conference as he is in the hospital after contracting the coronavirus.

"We are lucky. The construction work of the temple will begin at the birthplace of Lord Rama... I think that a resolution is being fulfilled before the eyes. Lakhs of Rambhakts (Ram's devotees) struggled for a long time of around 500 years. Due to their sacrifice and penance, as a result, construction of the temple will begin at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya," he said.

"Many among us were part of the Ram Janmbhoomi Andolan. When I was MLA in 1995, I along with others were going for 'Karsewa' and were arrested in Uttar Pradesh and taken to Jaunpur. Rajnath Singh was also in Jaunpur jail at that time. The environment of the jail was 'bhaktimay'. We used to sing hymns of Lord Ram in jail. Later, we went to Ayodhya. Now that resolve is being fulfilled now," Chouhan said.

To mark the 'Bhoomi Pujan' programme of Ram Temple, 'diyas' will be lit at Chirayu hospital, where the chief minister is admitted.

"At 6 pm today, we will light diyas in front of Ram darbar at Chirayu Hospital. State chief Arvind is also here. Light diyas at your place. People of the state are doing 'deepotsav' programme. Tomorrow also we will lit diyas. It will be our effort to establish Ram Rajya," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple on Wednesday.

The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which various dignitaries from political and religious fields are scheduled to participate.

The apex court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple. (ANI)

