BJP Spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao. File photo/ANI
Beginning of strong revolt in TRS: BJP leader Krishna Saagar Rao

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 03:45 IST

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The spokesperson of the BJP state unit of Telangana, Krishna Saagar Rao on Thursday said there could be the beginning of a strong revolt in the ranks of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party.
Rao further said that dissenting voices in TRS were getting louder. The BJP leader's remarks come in the wake of recent statements made by Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender which Rao said seemed to be a revolt against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's hegemony in the party.
Reacting to reports in the sections of media that he was likely to be dropped from the state Cabinet in the upcoming reshuffle and expansion, Rajender had said his position in the party was due to his hard work and that it was the people who were the true owners of the party.
"People were the owners of the TRS flag and we are proud of it, I had not migrated from some other party nor did I join the TRS midway. Cheats can misguide others one or two times. But, it is not possible to overlook virtue and hide facts always," he said at a function in Huzurabad where Congress workers joined TRS.
The minister added that his Cabinet post was not the result of "anyone's alms" and he was not given a berth on the basis of his caste adding that he was a "self-made leader".
BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said Rajender's remarks indicated that a revolt was brewing in the TRS party.
"His statements are certainly pointing towards that direction. He has challenged them (the reports) on the ground that he is a self-made leader and no one can threaten him of removal from the Cabinet minister's position," Rao said.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader, V Hanumantha Rao applauded Rajender for his statement and added that there was no reason for anyone to be afraid or to bow to anyone. (ANI)

