Begusarai firing: "Morale of criminals increasing in Bihar under Nitish Kumar govt," says Shahnawaz Hussain

Begusarai (Bihar) [India], September 14 (ANI): After two bike-borne miscreants shot at nine people, killing one in Bihar's Begusarai, former Union minister and BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government for the law and order situation in the state.

On Tuesday night, the BJP leader visited the injured at Sadar Hospital.

Shahnawaz Hussain strongly attacked the Bihar government and said, "I was trying to set up industries in Begusarai but now bullets are being fired like terrorists in Punjab and Kashmir. So many people have been shot and injured. This is a big incident in Bihar. The morale of criminals is increasing in Bihar and people will not forgive those who boost the morale of criminals."



The BJP leader said these kind of incidents will defame the image of the state and asked the Bihar government which direction the state has been going.

"What will be the image of Bihar in the country? Nitish Kumar needs to check this situation," Hussain said.

Jeetu Paswan, one of the injured told ANI that he was selling ice cream at Malhipur Chowk when the assailants came and shot at him. He said another person who was near him was also shot at.

He said a tanker driver who was going to buy tea near Godhna village was also shot by bike-borne assailants.

Meanwhile, Bihar Police on Wednesday suspended seven police officials a day after a person was killed and nine others sustained injuries in separate firing incidents in Begusarai district.

Addressing media persons, Additional Director General of Police (HQ) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said, "Prima facie, our patrolling party was on the streets. Still, they either could not stop the criminals or could not do the checking. In this connection, seven police officials have been suspended with immediate effect."

Asked about the attackers, ADG Gangwar said CCTV footage captured the assailants and police are verifying their identities. He said some people have been detained and police are questioning them.

"Checking was done all through the night. Neighbouring districts were alerted. A separate investigation team has collected CCTV footage. The criminals can be seen on them. We are verifying. A few people have been detained and they are being questioned," added the officials.

One person died while nine others sustained injuries in separate firing incidents at different locations on Tuesday in Bihar's Begusarai, according to a police official.



Superintendent of Police, Yogendra Kumar said that the police are checking the CCTV footage to ascertain the perpetrators.

As per police, two bike-borne assailants are behind the firing incidents in which several people are reported to be injured.

"Two persons with bullet injuries have been brought to the hospital," said the doctor in the Government hospital in Teghra. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)