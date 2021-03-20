Bengal does not want Duryodhan, Dushasana, Mir Zafar: Mamata tells BJP

Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], March 19 (ANI): Referring to the characters of 'Mahabharata' in the political battlefield of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday launched a veiled attack on the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying Bengal does not want 'Duryodhan' and 'Dushasana'.

Addressing a public meeting in Egra in Purba Medinipur district, Banerjee said, "We do not want BJP. BJP ke biday dao (bid farewell to BJP). We do not want to see Modi's face. We do not want rioters and looters. We do not want Duryodhan, Dushasana and Mir Zafar."

By mentioning the epic characters 'Duryodhan' and 'Dushasana' of Mahabharata, the chief minister mounted a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Banerjee's remark comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal's Purulia.

While the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo reckoned the 'Mir Zafar' title to TMC defector Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP in December last year.

The BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal. The top leadership of the BJP has been holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)