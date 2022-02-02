Bengal Governor Dhankhar hits back at Mamata Banerjee, says her rule is challenging democratic governance

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 2 (ANI): Hitting back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for alleging Governor of making "unethical and unconstitutional" statements, Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that the claims made by the TMC supremo carry no credibility and her rule in the state is turning out to be a big challenge to democratic governance.

Briefing the mediapersons, Governor Dhankhar said, "It is most unfortunate and a challenge to democratic governance. What she said carries no credibility. She made the wildest of allegations that the governor tweets her every day. I have not sent a single tweet."

"There is no file pending on my table. If there are pending issues, her government has to reply. Her statement that I order food from five-star hotel every day is 100 per cent factually incorrect. I ask the chief minister to point out a single document or tweet by Governor which is abusive or unjustified. Their performance is turning out to be a big challenge to democratic governance. If it is not in accordance with the rule of law in West Bengal, I step in," he stated.

He alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led government "outread the Constitution" every day.

"She made an issue of Maa Kitchen, she wanted to go on emotional note. My question is simple, where did the money come from? I want investment in the state. But the investment can come if there is the right environment and rule of law. The denial mode of the government did not work. The court has to step in regarding post-poll violence," he added.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday had blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on microblogging site Twitter alleging that the latter makes unethical and unconstitutional statements against the state administration.

Banerjee had held a cabinet meeting at the state secretariat 'Nabanna' on Monday. Following the meeting, the chief minister said, "Every day, the Governor abuses my administration. Makes unethical and unconstitutional statements. We have to listen to him as if we are his servants. He treats the elected government as bonded labour. Today I blocked him. I am sorry but I was forced to do this. I had written to Prime Minister several times on this issue."

"He calls my officers daily. From DMs, SPs to the chief secretary, he is threatening everyone. People of Bengal do not fear anyone and bow down heads. He should not interfere in policy decisions. Pegasus is happening from Raj Bhawan. The Pegasus is used by the Centre as well as the Raj Bhawan," she added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar are at loggerheads after the latter took office. The chief minister had several times alleged that the Governor makes statements in political interest and interferes in the business of State government. Governor Dhankhar on other hand accused the state government of mishandling the law and order situation. (ANI)



