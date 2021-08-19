Bengal govt hides matters to achieve political goals: Suvendu Adhikari on post-poll violence

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 19 (ANI): After the Calcutta High Court's order for a CBI inquiry into the post-poll violence in West Bengal, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said the state government wants to hide matters to achieve political goals.

"Calcutta High Court's decision has rejected all statements made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state government. This proves that the state government wants to hide the matter to achieve political goals. Political violence should be stopped in Bengal permanently," Adhikari told ANI.

Taking to Twitter, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said, "WB rulers made Bengal a laboratory of political violence. Today's historical judgment by the five-member bench of Calcutta High Court indicts them for failing to protect human rights. Hence it is proved that the judiciary is the most formidable pillar of the Constitution and democracy."

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) for investigation of relatively less serious crimes and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team.



The court also directed the state government to take immediate steps for compensation for the victims of post-poll violence.

On July 15, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team probing the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal had submitted its final report to Calcutta High Court.

The NHRC in its report on the alleged post-election violence in West Bengal submitted to Calcutta High Court stated that "Spatio-temporal expanse of violent incidents in the state reflects appalling apathy of the state government towards the plight of victims".

In the report, the committee said, "This was retributive violence by supporters of the ruling party against supporters of the main Opposition party. It resulted in disruption of life and livelihood of thousands of people and their economic strangulation."

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas. (ANI)

