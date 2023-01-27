Bengal govt's "Hatey Khori" event an attempt to wash off corruption charges: Suvendhu Adhikari

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 26 (ANI): West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday announced that he will not be attending the 'Hatey Khori' event in Raj Bhavan, and called the event a "cunning" attempt by the Bengal government to "wash off its stains" of corruption allegations.

"I have been invited to the Raj Bhavan today to attend the Hatey Khori event, however, I won't be attending the event," he said in the letter.

Praising the West Bengal Governor, he called him a true patriot and called his decision of learning Bengali 'impressive'.

"His Excellency Dr C. V. Ananda Bose; Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal is a highly educated person and a true patriot. His distinguished career as an eminent Civil Servant was decorated with many prestigious National and International awards and accolades for his outstanding contributions in different fields. A prolific writer and renowned orator; he has authored many books in more than one language.

"It's appreciable that His Excellency is striving for an immersive experience of the rich culture of Bengal, so he has decided to learn the Bengali language," he added.

The Bengal LoP accused the Bengal government of "exploiting" his wish as political posturing.

"However his wish has been exploited by the State Government as an opportunity for political posturing. Ms Nandini Chakravorty (IAS); Principal Secretary to the Governor, acting as a 'special' emissary of the State Government latched on this chance to execute the hidden political agenda of the Chief Minister by artfully using the Office of the Hon'ble Governor," he said in the letter.

He further alleged that the state government is trying "wash off" its corruption allegations through the event.



"At a time when the image of the Education Department of West Bengal has been tarnished due to the gigantic "Cash for Job" Teacher Recruitment Scam and the Former Education Minister along with most of the important office bearers are languishing in prison; the State Government has cunningly orchestrated this event to wash off the stain," he said.

The BJP leader said that the event does not glorify the dignity of the Raj Bhavan.

"It seems the event has been planned and engineered by the discredited state government to act as a glossy book-cover on an obscene book. Thus, in my view, today's event which is to be held at 5 pm doesn't elevate the height of the Chair of the Hon'ble Governor and doesn't glorify the dignity of the Raj Bhavan," he said.

He also attacked Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the bill replacing Governor as the Chancellor of the Universities.

"The Guest in Chief of the event; is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who time and again has expressed her unreasonable opinion that the post of Governor should be abolished as it is irrelevant and adds to the financial burden on the State. In an autocratic move, she even made an attempt to replace the Governor as the Chancellor of the Universities so that she is able to grab the position," he further said.

Taking his attack further, he called Mamata Banerjee the "Queen-pin of Corruption".

"She is also the "Queen-pin" of the Corruption which infested the Education Department. Meritorious candidates were deprived & unworthy ineligible candidates were selected as Teachers in exchange for truckloads of cash under the aegis of the Chief Minister. These scamsters were handed over the mantle to impart education to the future generations of the State of West Bengal. How unfortunate!" he said.

Suvendu Adhikari said that he won't be able to witness the situation in the event.

"Hatey Khori is a Ritual to signify the formal introduction of Education. I apprehend that the Guest in Chief may not be able to refrain herself from introducing the knowledge of impropriety to the aspirant who is willing to take the first step in learning the mellifluous Bengali language in her presence. So I can't bear to witness such an inappropriate and laughable situation, which has been arranged by spending the taxpayers' money," he further said in the letter. (ANI)

