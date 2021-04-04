Bengal polls: BJP candidate's campaign obstructed in North Dum Dum

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) levelled charges against Trinamool Congress (TMC) for obstructing the campaign of the party's candidate from North Dum Dum assembly constituency for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

According to BJP, TMC-backed goons beaten up BJP workers who were accompanying party's candidate Dr Archana Majumder in the Bado Finga area in the North 24 Parganas district.

TMC goons allegedly stopped the BJP workers to raise the 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan citing the area being minority-dominated.



Nimta Police rushed to the spot to control the situation.

TMC and BJP are at loggerheads in the poll-bound West Bengal.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal polls were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on April 6. (ANI)

