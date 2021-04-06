Bengal polls: Crude bombs recovered in Siliguri, 5 held

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], April 6 (ANI): Five persons have been arrested in connection with the recovery of crude bombs at a grocery shop in Siliguri on Monday night.



According to Siliguri Metropolitan Police, two crude bombs were recovered from a grocery shop in the Ashighar area of the city.

West Bengal has a long history of political violence during elections. Keeping this in mind, the Election Commission has increased vigilance in order to avoid any untoward incident during polling. This time the Assembly elections are being held in eight phases in the state.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal elections were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The polling for the third phase is going on Tuesday. The polling for the Siliguri Assembly constituency will be held on April 17 in the fifth phase. (ANI)

