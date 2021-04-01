Bengal second phase polls: BJP polling agent thrashed by TMC workers in Paschim Medinipur

Paschim Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], April 1 (ANI): During the second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) polling agent was allegedly beaten up by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers at booth number 173 in Keshpur here on Thursday.

The polling agent has been rushed to a hospital for further treatment.

Furthermore, BJP leader Tanmay Ghosh's vehicle was vandalised after he reached the spot.

Voting for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly election began at 7 am on Thursday.



A TMC worker was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants on wee hours of Thursday.

A total of eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident, police informed.

In phase-II, a total of 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are heading in to vote.

Out of the 171 candidates in the fray, 152 are men and the remaining are women. It means only 11 per cent of the candidates are women.

Nandigram is all set to witness the most high-profile contest between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year. (ANI)

