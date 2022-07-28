Bengal teacher recruitment scam: ED officials reach Arpita Mukherjee's New Town residence

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 28 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate officials on Thursday reached the New Town residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, in connection with the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal.

The officials reached her residence at the Royal Residency flat at Chinar Park in New Town in West Bengal's Kolkata along with the central force personnel.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on Thursday morning left the Belgharia residence of Arpita Mukherjee after filling ten trunks with cash amounting to approximately Rs 29 crore that was found there.

ED sleuths on Wednesday began its fresh searches on the premises linked to Arpita Mukherjee.

The flat of her mother at Belgharia Club town in North 24 Parganas and three other premises was covered in the action initiated on Wednesday. One of the two flats of Arpita Mukherjee, in Belghoria, has been sealed by ED.

Earlier, Rs 20 crore was recovered from her residence in South Kolkata.

ED officials also conducted a raid at the residence of businessman Manoj Jain in Ballygunge. Jain is reportedly an aide of state minister Partha Chatterjee.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on Saturday arrested Partha Chatterjee in connection with the West Bengal Primary Education Board recruitment scam.

Partha Chatterjee was relieved of his duties as a minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led state government on Thursday. (ANI)