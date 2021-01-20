Bengal's law and order situation in shambles, says Dilip Ghosh

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], January 20 (ANI): West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said the law and order situation in the state is in shambles, adding that the people want to get rid of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

"Who will tear whom? Dialogues won't serve any purpose. People are so upset with them that all scores will be settled. Law and order situation is in shambles. People want to get rid of this so they're coming to us. This made them (TMC) anxious and they are attacking us," Ghosh told ANI.

"They have a culture of bomb and gun. Their chairman and MLA died in their internal clash. Anti-social elements have joined the TMC," he said.



His remarks came after TMC leader Madan Mitra said: "Those from BJP listen, 'doodh maango to kheer denge, agar Bengal maango toh chiir denge'".

The BJP leader further alleged that the TMC government did not want to fence the India-Bangladesh border.

"The state government did not want fencing of the border. People who come from Bangladesh support them. But the Central government has tried its best. If BJP comes to power in the state, we will ensure fencing of the border," he said.

West Bengal is scehduled to go for Assembly elections to 294 constituencies later this year. (ANI)

