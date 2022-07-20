Bengaluru: AAP protests against rising prices of essential commodities

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party activists protested against the rising prices of essential commodities, at the freedom park in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Channappa Gowda Nallooru, AAP Bengaluru City Political Activities President, said, "The prices of essential commodities as well as corruption are becoming 'double' in the 'double engine' administration of the BJP. They have proved that their sole aim is to loot people by levying GST even on very essential items such as curd, butter milk etc. It is shameful that those BJP leaders who were calling for Bandh even for a small price rise till 2014, are now defending the rise in the prices."

"CM Basavaraj Bommai should apologise to the people of the state for cheating them by giving wrong information on the GST levied on curd and buttermilk. If what he said is true that the Central government is going to reimburse KMF on the GST levied on curd and buttermilk, then why did their prices increase in the market? It's condemnable that a person sitting in the responsible position of the Chief Minister is giving wrong information to the people," added Channappa Gowda.



AAP Bengaluru Women's Unit President Kushala Swamy, who was present in the demonstration said, "BJP considers collecting more taxes as a great achievement. They announce a scheme that allows looting of the money collected from tax hikes. They get 40 per cent commission out of it and make the work poor. The additional tax will ultimately reach the pockets of BJP leaders. The party, which is sure that it will not come to power again, is using the opportunity it has now to loot."

According to Kushala Swamy, the Modi government has betrayed the poor and middle class of the country by cancelling the subsidy on cooking gas.

"The Modi government has severely hiked tax on petrol and diesel. Due to this, although the price of crude oil has decreased in the international market, Indians are not getting the benefit. The Modi government has betrayed the poor and middle class of the country by cancelling the subsidy on cooking gas. The B J P is busy only protecting the interests of rich businessmen and getting huge donations from them for the party, but the plight of common people is not visible to them," said Kushala Swamy.

The presidents of Bengaluru Political Activities of all Assembly constituencies and hundreds of party activists were present at the demonstration. (ANI)

