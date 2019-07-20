Bengaluru: BJP MLA Vishwanath plays cricket with reporters and locals outside hotel

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLA SR Vishwanath was seen playing cricket on Saturday outside the hotel where he along with his party MLAs are staying.

The MLA from Yelahanka was seen batting to deliveries by some locals and reporters present outside Ramada hotel.

The BJP MLAs are staying in the Bengaluru hotel amid the ongoing political tussle between the Congress-JD(S) alliance government and the BJP-led opposition.

The state Assembly on Friday failed to meet the deadline set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the process of trust vote after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy challenged the directive in the Supreme Court.

The trust vote is now scheduled for Monday. (ANI)

