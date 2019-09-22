Congress MP L Hanumanthaiah speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Congress MP L Hanumanthaiah speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Bengaluru: Congress leaders lodge complaint with CEO against Yediyurappa, other BJP leaders

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 18:52 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A complaint against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other prominent BJP leaders including party president Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda, for violating the provisions of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), was lodged with the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) by a delegation of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Sunday.
"Yediyurappa had a video conference meeting from the Vidhan Soudha with working and national BJP presidents regarding the preparation for by-elections related to the mobilisation of funds and for the selection of candidates for it. They had also held another meeting at a Forest Guest House in Malleswaram where the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and the disqualified MLAs with other ministers attended and held discussions with the Advocate General with regard to the Supreme Court case and the elections," KPCC leader V S Ugrappa told reporters here.
On Saturday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced the dates for the by-polls in Karnataka along with the dates for Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.
"These two acts are in clear violation of MCC and also the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and also under Section 171 of the Indian Penal Code. That is why we lodged a complaint and the CEO reacted positively. We are confident that ultimately cases will be registered and they will be prosecuted," Ugrappa added.
Speaking about the members of the BJP against whom the complaint was lodged, he said: "Today a delegation on behalf of the KPCC met the CEO and lodged a complained against the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, the state's Home, and Law Ministers, and also against Amit Shah and BJP working president JP Nadda."
Congress MP L Hanumanthaiah, who was also a part of the delegation, said that his party held the usage of government property after the dates of the by-elections were announced to be objectionable.
"The meeting by Yediyurappa took place in the government guest house along with the Advocate General after elections were announced, which is objectionable. If he had held a meeting with his MLAs or his supporters, then it was not our concern. But what is highly objectionable is the fact that disqualified MLAs were also present at the meeting with the Advocate General presided by Yediyurappa," Hanumanthaiah told reporters here.
The by-elections in Karnataka will be held on October 21 in 15 constituencies that were vacated by rebel MLAs of Congress and JD (S). The counting of votes will take place in the same week on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:20 IST

Poetry book on Air Marshal Arjan Singh released in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A leaflet on Marshal of the Air Force and Mrs Arjan Singh Trust was released by Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and ex-IAF Chief Arup Raha here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:19 IST

Maharashtra: AIMIM releases second list of candidates for Assembly polls

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday released the second list of candidates for the ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections slated to be held on October 21.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:18 IST

NIA to file supplementary charge sheet next month against Yasin...

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will file a second supplementary charge sheet next month against JKLF chairperson Yasin Malik and four other separatist leaders in a Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:17 IST

NRG stadium reverberates with chants of 'Welcome Modiji' ahead...

Houston (USA), Sept 22 (ANI): India's unity in diversity is on full display at the NRG Stadium here ahead of the "Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event, with the Indian diaspora sporting everything from traditional kurtas to modern t-shirts, skullcaps and turbans in the jam-packed venue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:55 IST

Bengaluru: K'taka cricket association donates Rs 10 lakh in CM...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Sunday donated a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for flood relief work in the state, prior to the start of the third T20 International match between India and South Africa here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:50 IST

BJP importing issues like NRC, Art 370 to divert attention in...

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Kumari Selja on Sunday accused the BJP of importing issues such as National Register for Citizens (NRC) and Article 370 to divert attention from the core issues for the state Assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:48 IST

Haryana BJP leaders hold meeting to discuss candidates for...

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Senior BJP leaders from Haryana are holding a meeting at the party headquarters here to discuss the candidates for the ensuing assembly elections in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:48 IST

Rajasthan: Case registered against rally driver for killing 3...

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A case has been filed against Arjuna awardee Gaurav Gill in connection with an accident during a National Rally Championship race in which a couple and their minor son were killed here, said police.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:45 IST

Gujarat: IMD issues alert for fishermen

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall during the next 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:44 IST

India an attractive destination to relocate supply chains:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Days after the central government slashed taxes for new domestic manufacturing companies to 15 per cent, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that India has become an attractive destination for companies to relocate their supply chains from China.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:42 IST

UP: FIR filed against activist Vijay Singh for drying underwear...

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): An FIR was registered against activist Vijay Singh, who has been on a sit-in strike against corruption and land mafia in the district for the last 24 years, for allegedly hanging underwear to dry in open outside the collectorate office here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:31 IST

Kolkata: Puja pandals face shortage of funds ahead of Durga Puja

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): While Durga Puja is a few weeks away, the pandals here still need to be completed- the reason being a financial crunch.

Read More
iocl