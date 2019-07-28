Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa reaches Chancery Pavilion Hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Bengaluru: Karnataka CM arrives for BJP Legislative Party meeting

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 19:23 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has arrived for the BJP Legislative Party meeting">BJP Legislative Party meeting, which is taking place here.
The new BJP government is scheduled to face the vote of confidence in the House on Monday, for which the session is being convened.
Yediyurappa had taken charge as Chief Minister on Friday, hours after he was sworn in by Governor Vajubhai Vala.
Ahead of the vote of confidence in the Legislative Assembly, Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar on Saturday issued a prohibitory order to impose Section 144 within a two-kilometre radius of the Vidhana Soudha from 6 am on July 29 to midnight of July 30.
Section 144 prohibits an assembly of more than four people in an area. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:14 IST

