Beware, 'jungle raj' leaders have joined forces with supporters of 'Naxalism', 'tukde-tukde gang': PM in Motihari

Motihari (Bihar) [India], November 1 (ANI): Alleging that the "leaders of jungle raj" have come together with the supporters of "Naxalism" and "tukde-tukde gang", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the people of the state to be aware that if the Grand Alliance wins, it will again usher in an "era of violence".

"This time for Bihar elections, leaders of jungle raj (Rashtriya Janata Dal or RJD) have come together with the supporters of Naxalism and tukde-tukde gang. If given a chance, they will again push the state of Bihar into the dark era of violence. Therefore, people of Bihar have to be aware of them," PM Modi said at the rally in Motihari here.

The Grand Alliance in Bihar comprises of the RJD and Congress.

He added that sugar mills and other industries had closed down during the jungle raj in the state.

"If those jungle raj leaders had ever been worried about you, then Bihar would not have lagged behind in the race of development. The truth is they neither cared for you before nor do they care about you now. They are only worried about hiding their benami (illegal) property," he said.

The rival political parties term Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD's 15-year rule in the state as "jungle raj".

The PM asserted that it was very important for the youth to get employment in the state -- which recently saw huge reverse migration during the lockdown -- itself, and said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the ideal candidate to do so.

"It is important for the youth to get employment in Bihar itself. Who can get this done? Those which gave darkness and crime, those for whom giving jobs is a source to earn crores, or the National Democratic Alliance under Nitish Kumar, which brought out Bihar from the BIMARU (an acronym for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, which is a pun on the Hindi word for sickly) category," Modi said.

The first phase of Bihar Assembly elections to 71 seats was held on October 28. The remaining 172 Assembly constituencies will go to polls on November 3 and November 7.

The elections for the second phase of polls for 94 constituencies will be held on November 3 and the results are scheduled to be announced on November 10. (ANI)