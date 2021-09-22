Bhabanipur bypolls: Union Minister Hardeep Puri campaigns for BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [Indoa], September 22 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday undertook a door-to-door campaign for the party's candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who is pitted against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur bypolls.

"According to my experience in politics, when you start this political campaign, you start with the assumption that the sitting Chief Minister will come again. If it is true then why are TMC taking this election so seriously? Because according to the recent election, Suvendhu Adkari was successful in the May 2021 polls but not TMC," Puri said.

Tibrewal expressed her gratitude to the senior leader for campaigning for her and sought his blessings.



Commenting on the TMC's door-to-door campaigning, the BJP candidate said, "Despite being in power for 15 years, Mamata had to send cabinet ministers for aggressive door-to-door campaigning. Mamata is asking every cabinet minister which house they went and which they didn't".

Mamata Banerjee was defeated by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram assembly constituency in Assembly elections held earlier this year.

Following this, the Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for the West Bengal Chief Minister to contest from the seat.

Congress has decided not to field any candidate for the Bhabanipur bypolls. Polling will be held on September 30 and results will be declared by October 3. (ANI)

