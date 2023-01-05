"Bhagwa is our soul": Shiv Sena after Congress leader's controversial remark about Yogi's saffron outfit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) has hit out at Congress leader and former MP Hussain Dalwai after the latter courted a political controversy by commenting on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's 'saffron outfit'.

Uddhav faction leader Anand Dubey on Thursday slammed the Congress leader for his statement and said that the saffron (Bhagwa) is our "soul", irrespective of its other importance.

"We do not agree with what Hussain Dalwai commented about UP CM's outfit. Bhagwa (Saffron) is not just a colour, but a symbol of India's culture and tradition. It is the mark of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Hindavi Swarajya. It is like our soul," Dubey said.

Dalwai earlier on Wednesday said that UP CM should wear modern clothes instead of his saffron outfit.

"Don't talk about religion every day, do not wear saffron clothes, and become a little modern. Embrace modern ideas," Dalwai said.

Meanwhile, talking about Yogi's visit to Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena leader said, "Any leader of the country is free to visit any state and can talk about business, but why do people depend on Mumbai for their business, why they don't go to Ahmedabad or any other place?"

He further said that leaders of our states have worked hard for making the city prosperous, so other states' leaders should also work for development in their states so that you will not need to be dependent on any specific state.



Dalwai also took a swipe at the UP CM's visit to Mumbai to draw domestic investors ahead of the Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow next month.

"Maharashtra has provided good facilities for industry. So instead of taking industries from Maharashtra, you should develop new industries in the state. Create an environment to allow them to thrive," Dalwai further said.

Committed to making Uttar Pradesh one trillion-dollar economy and having successfully completed roadshows abroad to invite foreign investors to the Global Investors Summit (GIS 2023) and introduce them to the opportunities available in various sectors in the state through his team of ministers and officials, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has himself taken charge now to bring massive domestic investments to the state.

The Chief Minister will start the domestic roadshows from Mumbai, the financial capital of the country today, meeting the country's leading tycoons and bankers as well as prominent film personalities in the context of the upcoming Film City in Noida.

It is noteworthy that in December, under the guidance of CM Yogi, eight delegations of ministers and senior officials visited 21 cities in 16 countries and received investment proposals worth Rs 7.12 lakh crore.

The roadshows in nine Indian cities, which start today, are a continuation of that exercise.

As per the schedule of CM Yogi, before and after the roadshow, will also have one-to-one meetings with various industrialists. This meeting will be on the basis of Business to Government (B2G). (ANI)

