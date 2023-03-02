Bhagwant Mann to meet Amit Shah today, discuss law and order situation in Punjab

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and discuss the law and order situation, said sources.

It is pertinent to note that the meeting is happening days after concerns emerged regarding the law and order situation in the state, following the storming of Ajnala police station on February 23.

As per the sources, the Punjab CM will meet Amit Shah in Delhi and the issue of the state's security will be discussed in the meeting.



On February 23, thousands of supporters of Amritpal Singh, a Khalistan sympathizer, stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms, on February 23, threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man.

The supporters, who were holding swords and guns in their hands, broke through police barricades erected outside Ajnala police station.

The police later said "in the light of the evidence presented", it has been decided that Lovepreet Singh Toofan will be discharged.

Lovepreet Singh was released from jail on February 24 following orders of a court in Ajnala on an application by the police.

Reacting to the incident, CM Mann said that these "1000 people" don't represent Punjab, and alleged that they are "funded by Pakistan" to disrupt peace in the state. (ANI)

