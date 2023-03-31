Bhagwant Mann's daughter received "death threats" in US, claims Swati Maliwal

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Expressing concerns over Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's daughter reportedly receiving death threats in the USA, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Friday appealed to the Indian Embassy in Washington DC to ensure her safety.

Maliwal said that the reported threats to Mann's daughter are an act of "cowardice".

"Read reports of Punjab CM Shri @BhagwantMann 's daughter receiving death threats in the USA. It is an act of extreme cowardice. I appeal to the @IndianEmbassyUS to ensure her safety," the DCW chief tweeted.

The Chief Minister's daughter, Seerat Kaur, who lives in the US, got the alleged threat amid protests by pro-Khalistan supporters in the US against the recent crackdown on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh who has been declared a fugitive by the Punjab Police.

Meanwhile, the United States government has condemned recent violent incidents that have taken place during protests at Indian diplomatic facilities in the US, while also terming that violence, or the threat of violence is never an acceptable form of protest and is of "grave concern."



The response from the US Department of State comes after the pro-Khalistan supporters in the US threatened the Indian embassy and Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu during their protest on Saturday.

On Saturday, Pro-Khalistan supporters in the US threatened the Indian embassy and Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu during their protest. While rallying outside the mission, a protestor in his speech made a direct threat to the Ambassador that the "hypocrisy" will come to an end and that the Ambassador could face a similar fate to what former president of India Zail Singh faced back in 1994.

"Violence or the threat of violence against diplomatic facilities and personnel in the United States is a grave concern and will not be tolerated," a US Department of State spokesperson told ANI.

Multiple incidents of protests by supporters of Khalistan have been staged outside the Indian embassy and the San Francisco Consulate. Earlier this week, the Indian Consulate in San Francisco was also attacked on March 20. Recently a video surfaced on social media in which pro-Khalistani protestors gathered at the consulate in San Francisco, shouting slogans in support of Amritpal and heckling staff as they abandoned the diplomatic mission.

"The United States government condemns recent violent incidents that have taken place during protests at Indian diplomatic facilities in the United States," the Spokesperson further added.

"The Department supports the First Amendment rights of protestors in the United States to engage in free speech. However, violence, or the threat of violence is never an acceptable form of protest," the spokesperson further said. (ANI)

