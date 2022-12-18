Bharat Jodo Yatra: Cong workers raise slogans in support of Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan's Dausa

Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], December 18 (ANI): As the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra's Rajasthan leg resumed from Kalakho in Dausa on Sunday, slogans in support of Rajasthan's former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot were raised again in the Gujjar community's leader's citadel.

Dausa is an erstwhile Parliamentary constituency and bastion of Sachin Pilot, son of Congress Stalwart Rajesh Pilot, who himself was five times MP from Dausa constituency.

Rahl Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kalakho in Dausa at around 6:00 am today, the foot march is scheduled to take a break approach the Sikandra Police Station.



Resuming the Padyatra again from the Tollgate at 3:30 pm, the Yatra will reach Bandikui, Dausa.

Earlier on Friday also, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra's 100th day in the Dausa district, the espousals of Congress leader Sachin Pilot raised slogans in his support.

Notably, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is also believed to soon be reaching Dausa and joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra on its 102nd Day.

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra will cover around 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21. People in large numbers were seen joining the march holding banners and party flags.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 3,570 km by next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilize the party cadre and unite general public against the alleged "divisive politics in the country".

So far, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, and is now in Rajasthan. It will end in Kashmir next year. (ANI)