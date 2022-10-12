Bharat Jodo Yatra: DK Shivkumar attacks BJP, wears t-shirt highlighting 'unemployment'

Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], October 12 (ANI): Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivkumar was seen wearing a t-shirt highlighting the 'unemployment' problems during the Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday.

The Congress leader wore a bright red coloured t-shirt with yellow text- symbolically signifying Kannada colours- highlighting the problem of unemployment while walking alongside Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the 35th day of the Yatra.

"Youth need jobs, not empty promises", a message, written on DK Shivkumar's t-shirt in the Kannada language.

The State Congress chief accused the BJP government of failing to tame the rising unemployment in Karnataka.

While taking a dig out at the Centre, DK Shivkumar said, "It is our responsibility to stand accountable with the promises we make to our youth who repose their faith in us believing that we would take care of their future and utilize their potential".

"Youth need jobs, not empty promises", he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from the Challakere town, Chitradurga in Karnataka on Wednesday. The Congress leader also held a meeting with around 2000 unemployed youth from the southern state.

Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and State Congress chief DK Shivkumar were also present with Rahul during the Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra today.

A large number of people were seen gathering here with Rahul Gandhi raising the tricolour and following the Congress MP to show their support for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanniyakumari and has covered a distance of 905 km so far. It will pass through a total of 12 states, to culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress leader Shivkumar asserted that the Congress party is making more efforts aimed at creating more opportunities and more solutions when sworn to power.

"Youth can share their current employment status, name, age, and other qualifications while filling the form on the website which would help us in getting them better jobs", he added.

Shivkumar said, pressing that he can develop a sustainable job-creating eco-system only if he knows the factual status of the qualifications and aspirations of the youth and the job applicants.

He appealed to the Youth to join the initiative in large numbers so that more and more jobs can be created in Karnataka. (ANI)