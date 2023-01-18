Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Himachal Pradesh's Gatota

Ghatota (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi which entered Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday resumed from Gatota village in the Indora Assembly constituency of Kangra district on the Mukerian-Pathankot national highway.

The foot marchers entered the hill state from Milwan village in the Indora area of Kangra district around 6.30 am with the flag handover ceremony.

Braving the biting cold, several people, including Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu joined Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Yatra will take a break near Kshatriya College of Education, Nadaun, on Kathgarh Road at 11 am before resuming at 3 pm.

The yatra would resume from Nadaun at 3 pm. At 5.30 pm, it would have a halt in Malot village of Indora where Rahul Gandhi would address corner meetings.

The Himachal leg of the foot march will conclude on the same day with a public meeting at Malot on the border of Punjab's Pathankot.

While addressing the gathering after the flag handover ceremony, Rahul Gandhi said that he started the yatra because the ruling government was not letting the opposition raise issues in Parliament.

He further said that the judiciary in the country is under the pressure of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Before the yatra, we tried to raise issues in Parliament. But they don't let us raise issues there. We couldn't do it through other institutions, be it the judiciary or press, as they all were under pressure by BJP-RSS. So, we started this yatra. They (BJP-RSS) are spreading hatred," Gandhi said.

Notably, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Jammu & Kashmir on January 19.

J-K Congress In-charge of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rajni Patil on Tuesday said that NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, along with Sanjay Raut, MY Tarigami, and Mehbooba Mufti will join the yatra at different locations. (ANI)