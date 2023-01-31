Bharat Rashtra Samithi urges President Murmu to advise Centre to bring "Adani Act"

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday urged President Droupadi Murmu to advise Centre to bring "Adani Act" saying there is only "crony capitalism" now.

"We heard the President's address today, but the issues like unemployment or price hike were not included in it. I suggest to the President to advise the PM to bring an act called the 'Adani Act' as there is only crony capitalism now," BRS MP K Keshava Rao said while addressing the reporters here.

The party, notably boycotted the customary address by the President.

Hitting out at the Central government, he said that it has failed in all the sectors of development and governance.

"Modi government has failed in all sectors of development and governance during the last eight years. Since we wanted to focus on concerning issues so that the debate will go on the right path," he further said.



Rao also said that the protest by the party is absolutely a "democratic and demonstrative" protest against Murmu's address.

"We have respect for her like everyone. The protest by the party is absolutely a democratic and demonstrative protest against her address," he added.

The Budget session of Parliament began on January 31 with the customary address by the President to a joint session, followed by the tabling of the Economic Survey by the Finance Minister.

The President delivered her maiden address to both Houses in the Parliament's Central Hall today.

Apart from the BRS party, Aam Aadmi Party also boycotted Murmu's address. (ANI)

