Visual of the textbook which depicts Bharathiyar in saffron turban. Photo/ANI
Visual of the textbook which depicts Bharathiyar in saffron turban. Photo/ANI

Bharathiyar in saffron turban on school textbooks in TN sparks row

ANI | Updated: Jun 04, 2019 17:30 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jun 4 (ANI): The depiction of national Tamil poet, Subramania Bharathi, known as Bharathiyar, with a saffronised turban on the cover of Class 12 textbooks in Tamil Nadu has sparked a huge controversy on Tuesday.
The main opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has questioned the depiction of the turban in saffron and termed it as an insult to the memory of the great national poet.
"Poet Bharathiyar is such a tall leader but the government has insulted his memory. Bharathiyar was a great man, who opposed Hinduism too. By using the saffron colour the rulers of the state have insulted the national poet. A person has to be identified with his appearance. A turban is not the place to show a national flag on Bharathiyar," DMK MP and spokesperson TKS Elangovan told ANI here.
On the other hand, Jacob, a parent who had come to purchase books for his children, said he found nothing controversial in the book cover and added that the children should focus on what is written in the pages.
"On the covers, I can see poet Bharathiyar, a temple, different colours, a girl dancing in the Bharathanatiyam style and more. In my opinion, the students need not concentrate on the top page of the textbook they should instead concentrate on what is there in the pages in between and study well. There is nothing defamatory or something worth speaking about it," Jacob said.
A pioneer of modern Tamil poetry, Bharathiyar is considered to be one of the greatest Tamil literary figures of all time. He composed many fiery songs kindling patriotism during the Indian Independence movement. Though a believer, his songs were also known for espousing socialist ideals.
The legendary poet, who died young in penury, is generally shown sporting his trademark white headgear in pictures.
AIADMK's allies have come out to defend the decision taken by the state government and have expressed joy over honouring the great poet.
Krishnaswamy, President of Puthiya Tamilagam party, an AIADMK ally, wholeheartedly supported the move and called Bharathiyar was an "Indian nationalist" and cannot be restricted to Tamil Nadu.
"Bharathiyar devoted his life to the freedom of the nation, he was not just a Tamil scholar but an Indian nationalist. We are very happy that he is given a place on the Tamil textbooks and support it wholeheartedly," Krishnaswamy told ANI. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:34 IST

WB: Police arrests 4 people; recovered firearms, deadly weapons

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], June 4 (ANI): A group of four people were arrested on Tuesday in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. Four firearms, ammunitions, four live bombs and deadly weapons were also recovered from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:22 IST

SRSP will get water from Kaleshwaram project by end of 2019: KCR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said that Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) would get water from Kaleshwaram project by the end of 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:22 IST

Never resigned from Advocate General post : Kanak Tiwari

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 4 (ANI): A political row erupted over the appointment of Satish Chandra Verma as the new Advocate General of Chhattisgarh after his former counterpart Kanak Tiwari claimed that he has never resigned nor expressed his unwillingness to continue on the post.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:22 IST

Involve ex-chiefs in service chief appointments, former Air...

New Delhi [India], Jun 4 (ANI): A few months before the government selects a new Air Force head, former IAF Chief PV Naik has written a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh requesting him to involve an ex-service Chief in the appointment panels while selecting new services chiefs.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:08 IST

UP doubles fine for violating traffic norms

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): The state government on Tuesday doubled the fine for violating traffic norms. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:08 IST

Delhi Traffic Police constable alleges departmental harassment

New Delhi [India], Jun 4 (ANI): A Delhi police traffic constable has alleged he is being harassment by his seniors and a video in which he is seen apparently weeping over it has now surfaced on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 23:08 IST

UP: 123 PAF, 9 RAF companies deployed ahead of Eid

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr in the state, 123 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:50 IST

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra appointed as Director General of Meteorology, IMD

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra appointed as Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:47 IST

Idu'l Fitr strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and...

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): On the eve of Idu'l Fitr, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted the nation and said that this festival "strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity, and compassion."

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:47 IST

Gehlot attends Iftar party with Pilot after blaming him for son's defeat

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 4 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday attended the Iftar party organised by Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee here. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was also present on the occasion.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:47 IST

Navy Chief instructs force to bring more equality in force

New Delhi (India), Jun 4 (ANI) Within four days of taking over as new Navy Chief, Admiral Karambir Singh has issued guidelines to his force asking it to imbibe contemporary social and ceremonial practices for optimum utilisation of resources and manpower.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:44 IST

Rajasthan: Five held for gangrape in Pali

Pali (Rajasthan) [India], Jun 4 (ANI): Four persons, who allegedly gangraped a woman and made a video of the incident in Rajasthan's Pali district, have been arrested, police said.

Read More
iocl