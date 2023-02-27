Bhartiya Rashtra Samiti appoints Manik Kadam as president of party's Maharashtra 'Kisan Cell'

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], February 26 (ANI) Telangana Chief Minister and president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday appointed farmer leader Manik Kadam as the president of the party's Kisan Cell for Maharashtra.

In an official party order, the KCR approved Kadam's appointment earlier today.



It is the first appointment by the BRS in Maharashtra as the party is expanding its nationwide horizon by establishing Kisan Cells in different states across the country.

Last week, BRS in a significant development extended its support to assist Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM in the upcoming biennial MLC election in Hyderabad.

Following the announcement, an official statement by Telangana CMO stated, "Considering the request from the AIMIM party to allot the MLC seat and support them in the ensuing Hyderabad local body election, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decide to support the AIMIM like in the previous election." (ANI)

