Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad launches 'Azad Samaj Party'

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday launched his 'Azad Samaj Party' on the birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram.

Chandrashekhar Azad launched the party in presence of several supporters and workers of Bhim Army. (ANI)