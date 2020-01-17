Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad reads Preamble at Jama Masjid

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Friday visited Jama Masjid on Friday and read out the Preamble to the Constitution as a mark of his protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said that the peaceful protest is the strength.

"Peaceful protest is our strength. People from all religions who support us should join us in great number to prove it to the govt that these protests are not led by Muslims alone," Azad said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on 'Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad's visit to Jama Masjid' said, "He has a time of 24 hours after his release from Tihar Jail yesterday, to leave Delhi. He is not holding any protest at Jama Masjid."

Azad was released after a Delhi Court granted him bail and directing him not to hold any protest in Delhi till February 16 till the elections in the national capital.

"I am here to visit Ravidas temple, then I will go to a gurudwara and a church and later to Jama Masjid at 1 pm. The purpose is to mark protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC and also to tell people that such black laws cannot be imposed on us," he had said while speaking to ANI.

The Bhim Army chief was charged with rioting, unlawful assembly and inciting the mob to indulge in violence after vandalism in Delhi's Daryaganj area. (ANI)

