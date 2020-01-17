Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Jamia Masjid at 1 pm today

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was released on bail from Tihar Jail on Thursday, will visit Jama Masjid and other religious places including Ravidas temple, Gurudwara and a church on Friday.

Azad will later go to Jama Masjid at 1 in the afternoon to mark his protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Azad was released after a Delhi Court granted him bail and directting him not to hold any protest in Delhi till February 16 till the elections in the national capital.

"I am here to visit Ravidas temple, then I will go to a gurudwara and a church and later to Jama Masjid at 1 pm. The purpose is to mark protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC and also to tell people that such black laws cannot be imposed on us," he said while speaking to ANI.

The Bhim Army chief was charged with rioting, unlawful assembly and inciting the mob to indulge in violence after vandalism in

Delhi's Daryaganj area. (ANI)