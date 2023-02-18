Bhiwani deaths case: "One with arms will run the law," Owaisi accuses BJP of harbouring "Gau Rakshaks"

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Politics is gaining momentum in the Bhiwani deaths case in which two charred skeletons were found inside a burnt car in Haryana.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre and Haryana government of providing full political support to the so-called "Gau Rakshak" group.

Earlier on Thursday, two skeletons were found inside a charred SUV in the Loharu area of the Bhiwani district.

Later investigations, revealed that the skeletons were of two Muslim men-- Junaid and Nasir-- from Rajasthan's Bharatpur, who were allegedly abducted. Rajasthan Police have made one arrest in the case.

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, "This group has full political support, put them in jail. Snatch the weapons from their hands. Where are the police? This means that there is no law and order in the Rajasthan-Haryana border, only hooliganism will prevail. The one with arms will run the law. They are being encouraged wherever there is a BJP government."

He alleged that BJP wants these groups to continue their acts and they keep on earning political dividends over it.

"Until you stop these people, they will persecute Muslims in the name of cow protectors. They target Muslims in the name of love jihad or religious conversion. This will end only when the Prime Minister of the country will tell these people to finish it now, saying 'I am putting a stop'," the AIMIM chief said.

He further said, "It is known to all that the BJP government of Haryana is protecting this group completely. Police are afraid to act against them. The Facebook profile of one of the accused whose name has come up in the kidnap and murder of Junaid and Nasir shows him with Amit Shah in a picture."

Owaisi said the accused in the Bhiwani case had uploaded videos of violence on his social media profile.

"A few days ago, he showed a video of firing in which a boy named Moin was injured. A case has been registered for an attempt to murder. In another video, he was seen assaulting a boy named Waris. Later he died. Police said that he died due to an accident. The family members of Waris said that he was beaten up. After Waris' death, he deleted his video on Facebook. This is a group which threatens people and extortion in the name of so-called cow protector," the Hyderabad MP said.



Owaisi said the accused kidnapped Junaid and Nasir 150 km away.

He further said "Nasir's brother Ismail who made the complaint said that the victims were beaten very badly and handed them over to the police. The police did not take them because they were in the condition to die. Later their charred bodes were found."

The AIMIM chief alleged that the accused have been getting full protection from the BJP government in Haryana to commit such atrocities. He said the BJP government of Haryana and the Centre should break ties with these elements and let the law take its course, otherwise people will suffer.

He further slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan saying the victims would have been alive if Rajasthan Police had swung into action after the complaint.

"The video of Monu shows he has all the weapons in the car," Owaisi said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday condemned the incident and assured strict action against the perpetrators.

Rajasthan Police on Friday said special teams had been formed to arrest suspects based on an FIR filed by a family in Rajasthan alleging that the deceased had been kidnapped from the state's Bharatpur district.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)







