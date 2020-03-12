Bhopal civic body removes hoardings welcoming Scindia into BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation on Thursday removed the hoardings and banners put up across the city by the state BJP unit to welcome into its fold former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit Congress and joined BJP a day ago.

The Municipal Corporation workers were seen removing the hoardings and posters erected across the city.

Earlier, some miscreants blackened the posters bearing Scindia's pictures, near Polytechnic Chouraha.

The posters featured Scindia along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda.

In Bhopal, preparations are in full swing by the BJP to welcome Scindia, who will arrive here today.

Before heading to Bhopal, Scindia met Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh in the national capital.

On Wednesday, Scindia joined BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party president JP Nadda. He had resigned from Congress a day earlier after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Scindia will file his nomination for Rajya Sabha elections on March 13.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress and party leaders have been targetting Scindia for betraying the 18-year-long association with the party since he joined the archrival BJP.

Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took a jibe at his former party colleague, stating that "may God keep him safe in BJP".

"I pray to God to keep Scindia safe in BJP," Singh tweeted. (ANI)

